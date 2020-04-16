Woman arrested, charged with grand theft after stealing nearly $70,000 from employer

article

Deputies arrested Small Street Hotels employee Aimee Renee Black, 42, after she allegedly wrote several fake invoices and deposited a total of 28 checks, totaling almost $70,000, into her personal bank account.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred between July 2019 and March 2020. Bank records obtained by HCSO show Black used her phone to deposit the checks.

Deputies said Black admitted to stealing the money. She’s facing one felony count for second-degree grand theft.

"Not only did this woman's employer lose tens of thousands of dollars, but they were betrayed by someone they clearly trusted," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We do not tolerate this unethical behavior and warn others to think before committing these types of offenses."

