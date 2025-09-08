Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after crash kills Hudson man on U.S. 19: FHP

The Brief A woman is in custody after a crash killed a Hudson man on U.S. 19 on Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say 37-year-old Ashley Marshall was charged with DUI Manslaughter after having a BAC of 0.240.



The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was arrested with a BAC over three times the legal limit after slamming her Buick Verano into the back of a Chrysler PT Cruiser, sending it airborne on U.S. 19 North in Hudson.

What we know:

The two people inside the Cruiser were hospitalized and a 68-year-old Hudson man later died after their car struck a light pole and a culvert before hitting a utility pole and finally a cable box.

The suspect, 37-year-old Ashley Marshall, had a BAC of 0.240 after her Verano struck a fence after the crash, as well as three boats located at 15506 U.S. 19 in Hudson.

Troopers say Marshall was charged with DUI Manslaughter after the crash and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

What we don't know:

FHP has not provided an update on the condition of the Cruiser driver, a 67-year-old Hudson woman.