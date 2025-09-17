Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting at Clearwater home: PCSO

The Brief A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting at a Clearwater home on August 19, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, deputies encountered 38-year-old Amanda Tenney who had blood on her legs and bloody footprints were seen in the home. Detectives also said that Tenney tried cleaning up the crime scene and failed to reach out to authorities.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a woman has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a man's shooting death on August 19.

The backstory:

According to investigators, deputies responded to 1538 Illinois Rd. in Clearwater shortly before 1:15 a.m. after a 911 caller stated they heard a loud noise and a female state, "I have a gun."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Upon arrival, deputies encountered 38-year-old Amanda Tenney who had blood on her legs and bloody footprints were seen in the home.

Mugshot of Amanda Tenney from 2023 arrest. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Inside the home, investigators found Patrick Denney, 60, dead on the bedroom floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation later revealed that Tenney and Denney were in a relationship, and they were the only ones inside the home during the shooting.

Detectives also said that Tenney tried cleaning up the crime scene and failed to reach out to authorities.

READ: Tests confirm dogs died from heatstroke & dehydration, Frostproof woman arrested

Tenney's other charges

Felon in possession of a firearm

Shooting into a dwelling

Tenney is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube