Woman arrested after man shot, killed at Pinellas County home

The Brief Amanda Tenney faces charges after a man was shot and killed in Pinellas County early Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area. Deputies say Tenney faces charges of shooting at/within/into an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a woman is facing charges in connection with a man's shooting death at a home early Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot in the 1500 block of Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area shortly before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they found a man dead at the home.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed the arrest of Amanda Tenney, 38, on charges of shooting at/within/into an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

Pinellas County Jail records show the home where Tuesday's shooting took place as Tenney's address.

What's next:

Tenney is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office has not said whether she'll face additional charges, or what her connection is to the man who died.