Woman arrested after man shot, killed at Pinellas County home
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a woman is facing charges in connection with a man's shooting death at a home early Tuesday.
The backstory:
According to PCSO, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot in the 1500 block of Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area shortly before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say they found a man dead at the home.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed the arrest of Amanda Tenney, 38, on charges of shooting at/within/into an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.
Pinellas County Jail records show the home where Tuesday's shooting took place as Tenney's address.
What's next:
Tenney is being held without bond.
The sheriff's office has not said whether she'll face additional charges, or what her connection is to the man who died.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.