Woman arrested after man shot, killed at Pinellas County home

By
Published  August 20, 2025 6:30am EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • Amanda Tenney faces charges after a man was shot and killed in Pinellas County early Tuesday.
    • The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area.
    • Deputies say Tenney faces charges of shooting at/within/into an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a woman is facing charges in connection with a man's shooting death at a home early Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot in the 1500 block of Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area shortly before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they found a man dead at the home.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed the arrest of Amanda Tenney, 38, on charges of shooting at/within/into an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

Pinellas County Jail records show the home where Tuesday's shooting took place as Tenney's address.

What's next:

Tenney is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office has not said whether she'll face additional charges, or what her connection is to the man who died.

