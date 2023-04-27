Woman charged in 7-month-old granddaughter’s hot car death to receive treatment at Florida facility

A woman facing an aggravated manslaughter charge in her granddaughter's death was in court Thursday. She's accused of leaving the seven-month-old baby in her car last November.

But, it wasn't the only loss for the family. Less than a year earlier, the grandmother Tracey Nix's grandson drowned while in her care.

Pictured: The grandson and granddaughter of Tracey Nix, who both died while in her care.

While in court Thursday, Tracey's husband Nun Ney Nix asked a judge to allow her to get help to open up and talk about what happened. The grandmother sat with her head down and at times shook during her court appearance.

RELATED: Wauchula woman arrested in granddaughter’s death after 2021 death of grandson

"I would just like to see her get help. I would like to see her come back to whatever normal will be," said Nun Ney Nix.

He went before Hardee County Judge Reinaldo Ojeda for help.

"She is a very smart and intelligent person. She has a psychology degree, but the fact that she’s not talking tells me she needs someone that can help her work through these issues," said Nun Ney.

Uriel Schock was just seven months old when she died after being left in the hot car. Her parents, Kaila Schock-Nix and Drew Schock, embraced one another, as Tracey’s attorney Drew Davis expressed his concerns over Tracey’s inability to discuss what happened after forgetting the baby in the car.

"It goes directly to our ability to put on to try this case. She’s having a greatly difficult time discussing the incident at all," said Davis. "She’s having a hard time discussing the incident with her husband, with any other people and that includes her attorneys. As we all very know that could very well prove a competency issue down the line judge. One of the main reasons why we are filing this motion is to nip that in the butt early."

Nun Ney asked to send Tracey to an in-patient facility for 30 days of treatment in St. Cloud. The state attorney and judge had concerns since the facility is not locked down.

"Do you acknowledge that Ms. Nix has had statements that she wanted to flee her situation," asked the state attorney.

"I have heard that. Yes," responded Nun Ney.

Based on the fact that Tracey has lived in the area for the past 40 years and was once an educator and highly regarded, Judge Ojeda agreed.

"The request on its face is not unreasonable," said Judge Ojeda. "Ms. Nix is not asking to go out of state or the four corners of our state. She’s asking to go an hour and a half away."

As court adjourned Kaila Shock-Nix embraced her mother and father.

"I miss you so much," was heard during the embrace.

Tracey Nix will enter the program in St. Cloud Friday morning. Every day of the week at the same exact time, the Hardee County Courts will contact the facility to make sure Tracey has not left.

She will appear again in court on June 22.