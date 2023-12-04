Woman dedicated to helping Brooksville seniors after mother's passing

article

Sometimes we find our calling in unusual ways and that's what happened to Kelly Dunn when she moved her mom into a senior living facility.

Dunn sure knows how to make seniors feel special at Grande Senior Living in Brooksville. She is the activities director at the Grande.

READ: Bradenton nursery has grown poinsettias for over 70 years

Dunn keeps the residents entertained and active.

"We had a drama club. We've had a fashion show," said Dunn. "We do a theme tea party every month. Last month we did breast cancer for breast cancer awareness."

Dunn volunteered to teach crafts on the weekend when her mom lived at the Grande. But after her mom passed, she wanted to keep volunteering.

"I didn't miss a beat. I was here the weekend she passed because I just really believed in what I was doing, and I didn't want to let anybody down," she explained.

READ: Vinik Family Foundation donates $1.5M to Florida Aquarium for major expansion

Because of her creative innovations and dedication, Dunn was hired full time. She even started a free clothing drive for the seniors.

"There was a lot of needs here. So, you know, if somebody needed shoes, or I would get body wash and all those hygienic, you know, all this stuff I donated, and they could come in and get whatever they need," she shared.

But most of all, Dunn gives them love.

"I just want to give these seniors everything they deserve," said Dunn. "We have veterans here, we have principals, we have schoolteachers."

Dunn said she doesn't leave empty-handed.

"This gives me what I need when I go home. I feel like I've made a difference in the world," she said.

