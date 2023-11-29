Bradenton nursery has grow poinsettias for over 70 years

article

Located in the heart of Bradenton, Orban’s Nursery and Garden Center emerges as a botanical powerhouse and a beacon of holiday splendor.

Proudly holding the distinction of being one of the largest poinsettia growers in the country, this oasis has become a seasonal haven for plant enthusiasts and holiday decorators.

READ: Bayfront Garden Tour: Botanical wonders and history of the Ringling legacy

Orban’s Nursery and Garden Center has been in business for 100 years.

In the heart of Bradenton, Orban’s Nursery grows an expansive array of poinsettia varieties that add a burst of color to homes and festivities nationwide.

"We grow about 50 different varieties of poinsettias. At the peak of the plants that we have, we're probably around 500,000 plants on property at a time," said Tyler Orban, owner of Orban's Nursery.

READ: Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg upgrades animal care center

Amidst the lush greenery of Bradenton, Orban’s Nursery’s has been cultivating these iconic holiday blooms for over 70 years, and it is evident in the sheer scale and artistry displayed within its greenhouses.

"They're probably the most tedious plant of anything that we grow. Bringing them into color at the right time, the right size, the amount of branching and everything like that is something that's kind of challenging," explained Orban.

Once a year, visitors are invited to come by and witness the breathtaking beauty of these poinsettias firsthand, which takes place the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.

"The community loves to be able to come out, check the place out. You don't see picture opportunities like this very often," shared Orban.