The Brief A 41-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed in a nearly head-on crash with an impaired wrong-way driver on Cortez Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 25-year-old Zephyrhills driver had previously fled Hernando County deputies when they tried to pull him over. The driver, Reynaldo Valadez, and a 50-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.



A woman was killed early Sunday morning after an impaired wrong-way driver crashed nearly head-on with her vehicle on Cortez Boulevard near Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Lane.

Hernando County wrong-way crash

What we know:

According to investigators, a Lexus sedan driven by 25-year-old Reynaldo Valadez of Zephyrhills was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard. Valadez had previously fled from Hernando County deputies when they tried to pull him over.

The Lexus then crashed nearly head-on with a westbound Chrysler sedan driven by a 41-year-old Spring Hill woman, troopers said.

The woman driving the Chrysler died at the scene from her injuries, FHP said.

Valadez, who troopers said was impaired, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area.

A 50-year-old passenger from Dundee who was riding in the Lexus was also seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Victim identity and criminal charges

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released the identity of the woman who was killed.

Authorities also have not said if Valadez will face criminal charges or disclosed exactly why Hernando County deputies initially tried to pull him over.