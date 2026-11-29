Spring Hill woman killed in crash with impaired wrong-way driver: FHP
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A woman was killed early Sunday morning after an impaired wrong-way driver crashed nearly head-on with her vehicle on Cortez Boulevard near Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Lane.
Hernando County wrong-way crash
What we know:
According to investigators, a Lexus sedan driven by 25-year-old Reynaldo Valadez of Zephyrhills was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard. Valadez had previously fled from Hernando County deputies when they tried to pull him over.
The Lexus then crashed nearly head-on with a westbound Chrysler sedan driven by a 41-year-old Spring Hill woman, troopers said.
The woman driving the Chrysler died at the scene from her injuries, FHP said.
Valadez, who troopers said was impaired, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area.
A 50-year-old passenger from Dundee who was riding in the Lexus was also seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
Victim identity and criminal charges
What we don't know:
Troopers have not released the identity of the woman who was killed.
Authorities also have not said if Valadez will face criminal charges or disclosed exactly why Hernando County deputies initially tried to pull him over.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.