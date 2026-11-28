The Brief Polk County deputies arrested 50-year-old Shannon Driggers on a first-degree murder charge after a deadly Thanksgiving shooting in Lakeland. Investigators said Driggers called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report she shot her husband and waited in the driveway. Neighbors near Lewellyn Road expressed shock over the killing, noting they never heard arguments or complaints coming from the home.



A 50-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder after Polk County deputies say she intentionally shot and killed her husband inside their north Lakeland home on Thanksgiving night.

Lakeland deadly shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home near Lewellyn Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after Shannon Driggers called 911 to report she had shot her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said first responders found the man dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds, while Driggers waited in the driveway.

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Detectives said Driggers admitted to pulling the trigger, though her story changed several times. Evidence at the scene points to a premeditated killing, according to investigators, and deputies booked Driggers into the Polk County Sheriff's Office Processing Center.

Sheriff Judd details murder charge

What they're saying:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed the arrest and detailed the initial findings in a written statement.

"The suspect called 9-1-1, telling us that she shot her husband. After arriving and investigating, it is clear that she did just that. She murdered her husband on Thanksgiving, intentionally and with premeditation," Judd said.

Neighbors react to arrest

Local perspective:

A longtime north Lakeland resident, who asked not to appear on camera, said his relatives returned from a Thanksgiving gathering Thursday to find law enforcement blocking off Lewellyn Road.

"When they came back around the block, it was basically blocked. Caution tapes, restricted area, nobody goes in, nobody goes out," the neighbor said.

The neighbor saw the victim almost daily while getting the mail and described him as a good neighbor, though he rarely interacted with Driggers.

"We never heard no screaming or any fights coming from their place. No complaints, so it’s extremely shocking, the news," he said, adding, "He was a really good neighbor. Again, no complaints from either side, so it's really shocking."

Victim identity and shooting motive

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the victim's name or a specific motive for the shooting.

Investigators also have not detailed how Driggers' account of the night changed during questioning.