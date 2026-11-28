If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

The Brief Carlos Ramos, 26, was arrested Friday on two counts of domestic violence battery, according to HCSO. Investigators say Ramos battered the victim twice within a 48-hour period. Ramos is the second Hillsborough County deputy arrested this week in connection with a domestic violence incident. He has been suspended without pay pending the investigations, HCSO said.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on two domestic violence battery charges following an investigation into allegations that he battered a victim twice within 48 hours.

Hillsborough County deputy arrest

What we know:

Carlos Ramos, 26, was arrested on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Ramos is the second Hillsborough County deputy to be arrested this week in connection with a domestic violence incident. Another deputy was previously arrested following a domestic violence incident in Lakeland.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough County deputy arrested after domestic violence incident

The investigation into Ramos began on Thanksgiving and revealed that he allegedly battered the victim twice within a 48-hour period, HCSO said.

Ramos is assigned to the sheriff's office's Department of Detention Services and has been employed with the agency since December 2024.

Unpaid suspension and ongoing investigations

What's next:

He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations, according to HCSO.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Victim details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the victim's identity or the specific location where the alleged batteries occurred.

The sheriff's office has not released a mug shot for Ramos.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.