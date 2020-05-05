Woman dies following shooting in Tampa, police say

article

Tampa police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

Around 5:05 a.m., police said they responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of East 25th Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they found the body of an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they don't believe it was a "random act." The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

