Woman, dog hit & killed on Dale Mabry Highway after driver stops to help animal: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman and a dog died after being hit by an SUV along Dale Mabry Hwy. after the woman stopped to help the dog, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
What we know:
According to FHP, a 25-year-old Tampa woman spotted a dog along Dale Mabry Hwy. north of Idlewild Ave. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and got out of her vehicle to render aid to the dog.
Troopers said as the woman approached the dog, a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 69-year-old man hit the woman and dog, killing them at the scene.
A woman and dog were hit and killed along Dale Mabry Hwy. on Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the woman who died or any further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Source:
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter