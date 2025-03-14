Woman, dog hit & killed on Dale Mabry Highway after driver stops to help animal: FHP

The Brief A 25-year-old woman and a dog died after an SUV hit them on Thursday night. Troopers said the woman got out of her car to help the dog along Dale Mabry Hwy. moments before they were hit.



A woman and a dog died after being hit by an SUV along Dale Mabry Hwy. after the woman stopped to help the dog, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

What we know:

According to FHP, a 25-year-old Tampa woman spotted a dog along Dale Mabry Hwy. north of Idlewild Ave. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and got out of her vehicle to render aid to the dog.

Troopers said as the woman approached the dog, a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 69-year-old man hit the woman and dog, killing them at the scene.

A woman and dog were hit and killed along Dale Mabry Hwy. on Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the woman who died or any further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: