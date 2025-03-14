Expand / Collapse search

Woman, dog hit & killed on Dale Mabry Highway after driver stops to help animal: FHP

Published  March 14, 2025 8:05am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A 25-year-old woman and a dog died after an SUV hit them on Thursday night.
    • Troopers said the woman got out of her car to help the dog along Dale Mabry Hwy. moments before they were hit.

TAMPA, Fla. - A woman and a dog died after being hit by an SUV along Dale Mabry Hwy. after the woman stopped to help the dog, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

What we know:

According to FHP, a 25-year-old Tampa woman spotted a dog along Dale Mabry Hwy. north of Idlewild Ave. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and got out of her vehicle to render aid to the dog.

Troopers said as the woman approached the dog, a Toyota RAV4 driven by a 69-year-old man hit the woman and dog, killing them at the scene.

A woman and dog were hit and killed along Dale Mabry Hwy. on Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the woman who died or any further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

