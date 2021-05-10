Prosecutors want repeat DUI manslaughter suspect to stay in jail after deadly dealership crash

article

A woman accused of driving while intoxicated, crashing into a Tampa dealership lot, and killing one of her passengers remains behind bars at the Falkenburg Road Jail -- and that’s where prosecutors want her to stay.

Jennifer Carvajal has a detention hearing Monday afternoon. However, the defense believes letting her out while her case is pending would be a mistake. For the 24-year-old, this isn’t the first time she’s been arrested for driving drunk and causing an accident that resulted in a death.

Two weeks ago, Carvajal got behind the wheel intoxicated with her cousin and two other passengers. They were on their way home from her grandfather‘s birthday party when a trooper clocked her going 111 mph. In an attempt to evade the trooper behind her, Carvajal drove off the road and crashed into a nearby car dealership, officials said.

Carvajal was the only person in the car wearing her seatbelt. Two passengers were flung from the vehicle, and her 22-year-old cousin died as a result of the crash, troopers said.

At the time of the crash, she was on probation for a similar drunk driving crash that killed a 52-year-old man back in 2014 in Hillsborough County.

At her detention hearing Monday, the defense plans to give the judge a list of reasons why she should not be released from jail while her case is pending, saying she’s a danger to society and that because this is the second death she’s caused as a result of impaired driving.

Carvajal was initially facing DUI charges following the April crash, but court records show those charges were upgraded on May 5. She is facing DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, in addition to violating probation for her prior DUI manslaughter conviction.

Her hearing will be at 2 p.m. Monday.