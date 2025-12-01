Woman flags down help after being shot in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman was shot early Monday morning in St. Petersburg.
Police say it happened around 1:20 a.m.
The victim, who was shot in the leg, flagged down a passing vehicle on Dr. MLK Street South near 23rd Avenue.
She was taken to Orlando Bayfront Health Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police.
The Source: St. Pete Police confirmed to FOX 13 that there was a shooting, but did not give specific information.