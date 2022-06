article

St. Pete police say a crash between a minivan and a PSTA trolley sent one person to the hospital.

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 16th Street North and Central Avenue.

A woman in her 70s was the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica and was taken to a hospital.

According to police, she is in critical condition.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.