Woman killed in shooting, Sarasota deputies searching for homicide suspect

The Brief The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a woman was shot and killed late Wednesday near Venice. Deputies found the body of Leanna Leach at a home in the 300 block of Cowry Rd. SCSO is investigating the case as a homicide.



Sarasota County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after finding a woman shot to death late Wednesday.

What we know:

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Cowry Rd. near Venice shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Deputies say they found the body of Leanna Leach at the scene.

What we don't know:

No further details on a possible suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting have been made available as of Thursday afternoon.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900, or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

