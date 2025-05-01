Woman killed in shooting, Sarasota deputies searching for homicide suspect
VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after finding a woman shot to death late Wednesday.
What we know:
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Cowry Rd. near Venice shortly after 11:30 p.m.
Deputies say they found the body of Leanna Leach at the scene.
What we don't know:
No further details on a possible suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting have been made available as of Thursday afternoon.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900, or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
