Expand / Collapse search

Woman stole Bentley from Clearwater Beach parking garage, police say

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
article

Photo via CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Police in Clearwater have released a surveillance photo showing the woman suspected in a recent grand theft auto case. 

They say she stole a 2016 Bentley from a parking garage on Clearwater Beach. Police are still looking for her and the stolen car. 

Similar vehicles are currently being sold for well over $100,000.

Photo via CPD

The police department asks that if you see the suspect or the car, call 727-562-4242.