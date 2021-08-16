Woman stole Bentley from Clearwater Beach parking garage, police say

article

Police in Clearwater have released a surveillance photo showing the woman suspected in a recent grand theft auto case.

They say she stole a 2016 Bentley from a parking garage on Clearwater Beach. Police are still looking for her and the stolen car.

Similar vehicles are currently being sold for well over $100,000.

Photo via CPD

The police department asks that if you see the suspect or the car, call 727-562-4242.