Woman struck by car after exiting PSTA bus in Largo, police say

Largo police said a woman who just exited a PSTA bus was struck by a vehicle and passed away from her injuries.

The crash occurred Friday morning around 6:55 a.m. Police said the female pedestrian got off the bus in the area of Ulmerton Road, west of Belcher Road.

Investigators said she attempted to cross Ulmerton Road and "did not see oncoming traffic." They said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.