Woman struck, killed by truck while riding electric scooter: Police

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a semi-truck while riding an electric scooter in St. Pete on Friday, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, at around 1:50 p.m., Barbara Richards, 73, of St. Pete, was traveling north on the sidewalk of 35th Street North on an electric scooter.

She was making a left turn onto 38th Avenue North while a Freightliner truck was traveling east on the curb lane of 38th Avenue North. Police said Richards failed to safely negotiate her turn, leaving the sidewalk and colliding with the front passenger door of the truck.

Richards was taken to Bayfront Health where she later died from her injuries on Sunday.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to SPPD.