At least 2 injured after boat crash in St. Petersburg: Police

A boat crashed near 4039 Bayshore Blvd Northeast shortly before 6 p.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say at least two people were injured.

Several agencies are responding to assist, according to officials. Authorities say the police department and St. Pete Fire Rescue are responding to the scene of the crash.

No further information was released.

