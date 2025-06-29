Expand / Collapse search

Woman trying to cross US-19 in wheelchair dies after being hit by car: FHP

Published  June 29, 2025 6:38pm EDT
    • A woman who was trying to cross US-19 in a wheelchair has died after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A 60-year-old New Port Richey woman is dead after she tried crossing the highway in a wheelchair while the pedestrian traffic signal was red, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on US-19 when it collided with the woman at the intersection of Trouble Creek Road.

Investigators say that the driver of the Mercedes, a 46-year-old Tampa man, had a green light at the time of crash.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The name of the victim has been provided.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

