Woman trying to cross US-19 in wheelchair dies after being hit by car: FHP
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A 60-year-old New Port Richey woman is dead after she tried crossing the highway in a wheelchair while the pedestrian traffic signal was red, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
A Mercedes sedan was traveling northbound on US-19 when it collided with the woman at the intersection of Trouble Creek Road.
Investigators say that the driver of the Mercedes, a 46-year-old Tampa man, had a green light at the time of crash.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has been provided.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.