Woman wakes up on boat in Palmetto to find husband dead: Police

A man is dead, a woman was hospitalized, and two dogs are receiving medical attention after police believe they were overcome with fumes from a generator while they slept on a boat in Palmetto.

Police in Palmetto say 35-year-old Victoria Forte called for help Thursday afternoon when she woke up on her boat and found her husband, 46-year-old Enoch Forte, unresponsive.

She also said she was unable to stand up.

The Palmetto Police Department Marine Unit, along with first responders from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the North River Fire District responded to the call.

The first crew on the scene said upon arrival they found Victoria Forte conscious, but unsteady on her feet. Her husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they found no injuries to anyone and saw no signs of foul play. However, they saw a small generator running next to the boat’s air conditioner and noted that the boat's cabin was filled with an exhaust odor.

Victoria Forte was taken to shore and transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The couple’s two dogs were taken for treatment by Manatee County Animal Control.

Victoria Forte and her dogs are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said they believe that all onboard the boat were overcome with fumes from the generator as they slept.

The investigation will remain open pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.

