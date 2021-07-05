Woman's body found in Valrico pond with apparent alligator bite marks, deputies say

Deputies are investigating the death of a woman found in a Valrico retention pond Sunday night with apparent alligator bite marks.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the pond behind the Landing Bar and Grill, located at 4351 Lynx Paw Trail, just after 8:40 p.m. on July 4, where the body of a deceased woman was located in the water.

Deputies requested HCSO's Underwater Recovery Team to recover the body. The sheriff's office said alligators are known to frequent the pond where the woman's body was located.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim did appear to suffer injuries consistent with an alligator attack. However, they said the cause of death is still undetermined and the Medical Examiner's Office will rule an official cause of death.

"What a tragic ending to the 4th of July holiday for this woman's family and friends," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I want to thank our local partners for their cooperation with this investigation as we work to learn what led up to her death."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and alligator trappers had also responded to the scene.