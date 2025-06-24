Wonder Studio believes children should learn through play

Staff at The Wonder Studio firmly believe in children's ability to learn through play.

"We do fun, immersive, sensory-based, open-ended art and science and educational experiences for children," The Wonder Studio Director Shannon Lipan said.

The backstory:

Kids older than 18 months attend hour-long sessions during the summer. They engage in activities like paint, printmaking and clay (using real potter's clay). The kids can spend as much time at each station as they like, then the session ends with a group song and story. The open-ended experience was a goal based on Lipan's, a long-time teacher, own experience when her daughter was born.

"I was taking my daughter to the local offerings for young children and their parents. One had an art experience, and they told her exactly what to do. It was more following directions than seeing her own creativity," Lipan explained. "I decided that I thought I could do a good job at finding an atmosphere where children could paint any way that they want, where the children get to initiate their own creative ideas. They get to explore their own questions, and they have their loving parent or caregiver right next to them."

The studio opened its doors in 2009 and recently moved to a bigger space at Allendale United Methodist Church. Parents remaining with the children, with phones put away, are a key component of the sessions.

What they're saying:

"We are creating a community of learners here, so we believe it's really important for kids to see parents and caregivers with them during the learning journey," Lipan said.

Lipan feels that the learn-through-play, open-ended model produces positive results as children grow up.

"What I have seen with children who have had educational experiences, like the Wonder Studio, is that they are self-starters, that they know who they are," Lipan said. "They know what they like to do, and they initiate a love of learning their whole lives."

What's next:

The studio has open spots remaining for summer sessions. They encourage parents to sign up for multiple sessions to help build relationships between kids and teachers.

