Tampa Bay area homeowners receive liens after roofing contractor does not pay supplier

The Brief Several Tampa Bay area homeowners who paid Valor Home Services for new roofs later discovered liens on their properties. The issue: A building supplier placed the liens to recover the cost of materials after Valor Home Services did not pay its supply bills. While some of these liens have been paid and released, it remains unclear when or if Valor Home Services will resolve the remaining active liens, or what actions the supplier will take next.



Several Tampa Bay area homeowners are dealing with unexpected property liens after hiring Valor Home Services for roof replacements. Despite customers paying the roofing company, the contractor did not pay its supplier for the materials used on the jobs.

What we know:

Because the unpaid supplies are now affixed to the customers' homes, Florida law allows the supplier to place a construction lien on the properties to recover the debt.

READ: Largo homeowner loses thousands of dollars after home repair job never completed: 'I want my life back'

FOX 13 searched county public records and identified 19 liens placed on Tampa Bay area homes in 2025 — all stemming from the same supplier, SRS (a subsidiary of Home Depot), and through the same roofer, Valor Home Services.

Public records indicate that four of those 19 liens have since been paid and released.

What they're saying:

Homeowners impacted by the liens told FOX 13 they feel blindsided, as they presented contracts and receipts showing they paid Valor Home Services for supplies and installation.

Douglas Dunn from Pasco County: "He marketed himself as a veteran and police officer. You try to help fellow veterans and first responders when you can... Everything was taken care of, and we thought that was the end of it." (Dunn's lien has since been resolved).

Marie Murty from Spring Hill: "How could they do this after we paid everything in full? Horrible that they could do something like this to their customers."

Jennifer Collazo-Soto from Spring Hill: "I lost my husband in 2021 due to COVID. We had no life insurance. So, this is all I have left — my home... I didn’t even sign a contract with the suppliers. How could you do this?"

Denise Ippolito from Pasco County: "SRS says it’s not their problem. I have to deal with Valor, because Valor didn’t pay SRS... I’m not eating. I am not sleeping."

MORE: St. Pete non-profit, local churches create housing for foster youth aging out of system

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to Valor Home Services by phone and email. In late October, an attorney representing the company responded, citing back-office issues that caused a lapse in payments.

By phone, he said the company was very sorry and had brought on additional support to resolve the outstanding bills within 15 to 30 days. However, in January, that same attorney informed FOX 13 that he is no longer representing Valor and has no additional information.

FOX 13 is currently waiting for a direct response from the company. Neither the supplier, SRS, nor its parent company, Home Depot, has replied to FOX 13's questions or requests for response.

Why you should care:

A construction lien places a cloud on a home’s title until the debt is paid, bonded or overturned in court. This legal hold can severely complicate a homeowner's ability to:

Refinance their mortgage

Obtain a home equity line of credit

Sell the property

READ: Zillow: US rent growth slows as affordability improves

What we don't know:

In Florida, a construction lien is generally valid for one year unless the property owner takes legal action to shorten the timeframe. If the year expires without the debt going to court, the lien becomes null and void.

However, a supplier has the legal right to sue to foreclose on an active lien. At this time, it is unknown what legal actions the supplier may take if the remaining liens are not satisfied before they expire.

What you can do:

If you are planning a home improvement project, there are steps you can take to protect your property from construction liens:

Check the records: Search your local county public records to see if a contractor or company has a history of liens.

Request a waiver: Before making final payments, ask the contractor and their suppliers to sign a "lien waiver." This legal document serves as a receipt and prevents them from filing a lien against your property in the future.