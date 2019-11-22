Worker critically injured after 25-foot fall in Clearwater

article

A construction worker is in critical condition after suffering a 25-foot fall Friday morning in Clearwater.

Authorities said the accident happened at Clear Bay Terrace Apartments, located at 1770 N Betty Lane, around 9:40 a.m.

The worker, identified as 63-year-old James Edward Bailey, was attempting to fix a parking lot light fixture when he fell from a lift about 25 feet onto the concrete.

According to police, the equipment was being used incorrectly. Rather than the lift being stabilized on the ground, it was inside a trailer attached to a van.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said Bailey was flown via medical helicopter to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. He remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.