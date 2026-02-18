Rays fans embracing new ownership group

The Brief Since buying the club last season, the new Rays ownership group has tried to engage the fan base around the Tampa Bay area. Most recently, the group headed by Patrick Zalupski has taken to social media to ask for fan's input regarding the Rays. Fans are taking notice and appreciating the change in attitude toward them.



Elijah Flewellen had been repping the Tampa Bay Rays since before he could even say his first words.

"I was in a stroller at the inaugural game. Section 136, wheelchair, seats 3 & 4," the lifelong Rays fan recalled.

So, it would make sense that one of the Rays first fans didn't just grow up with the team, but basically grew up in the Trop itself.

"I graduated high school in this place. My first job was in this place; my first volunteer opportunity was in this place," Flewellen said.

And through the years, Flewellen hasn't just grown closer to his favorite team, but to other Rays fans, too, by using his social media platforms to share stories and connect with other fans.

"I still get blown away," he said. "Someone asked to take a picture with me at Fan Fest, and I was like 'Are you sure?'"

But when the new ownership group of Patrick Zalupski, Ken Babby and Bill Cosgrove took control of the Rays, fans like Flewellen soon learned that social media wasn't just a place for the fans to talk to one another.

"It's refreshing to know that fans are being heard, but not only heard, responded to," Flewellen said.

The backstory:

Recently, members of the ownership group, like Zalupski and Cosgrove, have taken to social media to ask fans for suggestions and input. The owners have even been responding to fans directly in an attempt to show them how invested they are in both the Rays and its fan base.

"We're out in the community this week, last week and over the next few weeks," said Rays CEO Ken Babby.

What they're saying:

"It means the world to know that they care about the fan base for what's now and for what's to come," Flewellen said.

Regardless of what exactly the future does hold for the Rays, it has become clear that this new ownership group is bringing fans, like Flewellen, along for the ride.

What's next:

The Rays are still in their first week of the full squad reporting to Spring Training workouts in Port Charlotte. Saturday, the Rays host their first game of Spring Training against the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m.