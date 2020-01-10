World champion US soccer team begins trek to Tokyo in Tampa

They're champions of the game on the field, and they're champions for women's rights everywhere else.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is a force to be reckoned with. This week, they're in Tampa to kick off their January training camp.

"Just to see what we accomplished during the summer on the field was incredible, and everything off, it's a very energizing time," said forward Megan Rapinoe.

Since they won the 2019 World Cup, the team hasn't slowed down. Their sights are now set on practicing and playing their way to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"We are always looking for what we haven't done and what we can work on," said Rapinoe. "We don't really focus on the winning or what we've done in the past, it's always sort of the next thing."

Their passions go far beyond the game.

"I think it's important to use the platform that we have and that we've created for each other and individually to fight for change and fight for things we believe in. I think it's really important to not just be defined by football and the sport and your job," said defender Ali Krieger.

With so many fans and young hopefuls watching every play and hanging on every word, the women know their job doesn't stop once practice ends.

"We use our voice, especially during the tournament, at the highest stage, when everyone's listening," said Krieger. "That is so important - to understand your value, to speak about things you believe in and want to fight for."

They're now on a mission to pave the way for other female athletes while accomplishing something they have yet to do - clinch an Olympic title right after becoming World Cup champions.

"It's really mostly about breaking the barriers and getting better and always looking towards that thing that's never been done. So, I think for us, we always feel that motivation," said Rapinoe.

The women are confident that 2020 will be their year.