Wounded Warrior Project hosting annual Carry Forward event in Clearwater

The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is hosting its annual Carry Forward 5k in Clearwater later this month.

Participants can show their support for wounded veterans in the Tampa area by carrying a flag, a weight, or even a person during the 5k on Sept. 28 to show support for the challenges combat veterans face every day.

Army Veteran Mark Lalli joined FOX 13 on Tuesday.

"Wounded Warrior Project gave me [what] I needed to get out of the house and out of my head after I was discharged from the hospital and retired from the Army," said Lalli. "It really gave me that step forward to go out and get back into the world and be productive again."

Lalli will be participating in the 5k. He said it's a way for him to combine his love for biking and giving back to a cause and people that mean so much to him.

