Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into semi-truck on U.S. 301: FHP

By
Updated  March 14, 2025 11:04am EDT
Pasco County
The Brief

    • The Florida Highway Patrol says a man drove the wrong way on U.S. 301 and crashed head-on into a semi-truck in Pasco County.
    • The crash happened early Friday north of Dade City, according to troopers.
    • FHP says the driver of the pickup truck died while the driver of the semi-truck suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

DADE CITY, Fla. - A man died after driving the wrong way and crashing head-on into a semi-truck in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

What we know:

FHP said the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Mickler Rd., north of Dade City.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old Dade City man was driving his GMC Sierra pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit the semi-truck.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup died while the driver of the semi suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening, FHP said.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the man who died.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pasco County