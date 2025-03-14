Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into semi-truck on U.S. 301: FHP
DADE CITY, Fla. - A man died after driving the wrong way and crashing head-on into a semi-truck in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
What we know:
FHP said the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Mickler Rd., north of Dade City.
According to investigators, a 24-year-old Dade City man was driving his GMC Sierra pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit the semi-truck.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver of the pickup died while the driver of the semi suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening, FHP said.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
