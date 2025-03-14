Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into semi-truck on U.S. 301: FHP

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a man drove the wrong way on U.S. 301 and crashed head-on into a semi-truck in Pasco County. The crash happened early Friday north of Dade City, according to troopers. FHP says the driver of the pickup truck died while the driver of the semi-truck suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.



A man died after driving the wrong way and crashing head-on into a semi-truck in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

What we know:

FHP said the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Mickler Rd., north of Dade City.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old Dade City man was driving his GMC Sierra pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit the semi-truck.

The driver of the pickup died while the driver of the semi suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening, FHP said.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the man who died.

