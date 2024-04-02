Wrong-way Skyway 10k driver who crashed into trooper while under influence to be sentenced

The woman accused of driving under the influence and almost crashing into runners during the Sunshine Skyway 10k race two years ago is set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

According to a filed sentencing memo Kristin Watts' attorney, Bruce Denson, is asking the court to sentence her to 8 months of jail she's already served and then probation.

They argue she has no prior record and simply hit rock bottom in March 2022.

On March 6, 2022, Florida Highway Patrol trooper Toni Schuck heard over her police radio that a driver, later identified as Watts, had driven through the barricades on the skyway and was not stopping for other officers.

FHP Trooper Toni Schuck

Schuck, who was about half a mile from the start of the annual Skyway 10k race, instinctively positioned her patrol car in the middle of the road, hoping to get Watts to stop.

That's when Schuck was forced to ram head-on into Watts' BMW, to prevent her from getting close to the nearly 8,000 runners participating.

Schuck was seriously injured but made a full recovery. Watts was found to have a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit and was arrested.

Denson claims she's since been proactive in turning her life around, and now wants to help others do the same.

"She’s really taken what was a difficult mental health situation and gotten on top of it with the help of the state and doctors," Benson said. "What we are looking to do is put her in a position where she can act on her addictions study degree that she got. She’s been going to school [and] working hard, and she wants to take her experience and help people.

According to court documents, Denson stated that, as of the date of this hearing, Watts will have been sober for 760 days.

She's moved into a sober living house for women - where she is now employed as the house manager. She also volunteers at the Recovery Epicenter Foundation and went back to school to study psychology, intending to eventually work in the recovery space.

Meanwhile, last fall, the state and Watts did nearly reach a plea deal in the case, but the defense objected when they learned the state would go after the maximum penalty. Watts was also denied after requesting to travel out of state to see her family for Christmas.

Trooper Schuck was present at every one of Watt's hearings, and Denson praised her for her poise and patience. If given the opportunity today - Watts does have a handwritten apology letter that she'd like to read out loud, directly to Trooper Shuck, her attorney said.

The hearing is set to get underway around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.