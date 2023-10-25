Woman accused of slamming into troopers protecting Skyway 10K runners wants felony charge dropped

A woman who seriously injured a state trooper in a crash during the Sunshine Skyway 10K race last year had a court hearing Wednesday that lasted only three minutes. But, it will now be up to Judge Charles Sniffen to decide her sentence.

"We are set for a change of plea and sentencing on October 6th," said Bruce Denson, the attorney for the driver, 53-year-old Kristen Watts.

In a Manatee County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, Watts entered an open plea, allowing a judge to determine her sentence.

"There was no offer ever made in this case your honor," said Denson.

In a request to the court, Watts’ attorney stated that, since the crash, she's been on a better path, and argues that going forth with this plea deal would allow her to demonstrate that she can be a safe and responsible citizen in her community.

Her team requested the state drop her fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer charge, which is a second-degree felony, and instead accept her guilty plea to driving under the influence which would carry 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

In March 2022, nearly 8,000 people were running the annual Skyway 10k, when investigators say Watts was driving drunk with a BAC three times over the legal limit, blew past barricades and was heading towards the race route.

That's when trooper Toni Schuck risked her own life by turning her Florida Highway Patrol SUV around, ramming Watt's car head on and saving runner's lives.

After recovering from a head wound and a concussion, Trooper Schuck told FOX 13 she felt lucky to be able to return to full duty a few months later.

"I’m glad it was me," Trooper Schuck said. "I’m glad nobody else got hurt, and I’m glad I’m where I am, to where I can come back to full duty."

Watts served 240 days in custody prior to posting bond. Affidavits had shown she was dealing with paranoia, hallucinations, and psychotic episodes prior to the crash. She was first deemed incompetent to stand trial, but that decision was later reversed.

A sentencing memorandum says Watts has completed several inpatient treatment programs, goes to AA meetings regularly, takes prescribed medications, and moved into a sober living house where she currently resides. She's also enrolled in St. Pete College.

"She’s really taken what was a difficult mental health situation and gotten on top of it with the help of the state and doctors and what we are looking to do is put her in a position where she can act on her addictions study degree that she got," Denson said.

Her attorney also stressed that she's expressed sincere remorse and was adamant about issuing a direct apology to Trooper Schuck.

Trooper Schuck was not present at the hearing, but Denson said Watts has a letter she is ready to read to her when they meet in court.

"She will testify and tell her side of it," he said. "She’s going to have an apology for Trooper Schuck that was an important thing for Kristen that she wanted to do was to speak directly and personally to Trooper Schuck from the stand and in a public place."

That hearing and sentence is scheduled for November 6 at 1:30 p.m. Trooper Schuck plans on being present at that hearing.