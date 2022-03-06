1 injured in crash with FHP cruiser near Skyway 10K, firefighters say

article

One person was injured after a BMW crashed into a patrol vehicle Sunday morning, according to the North River Fire District of Manatee County.

It happened just north of the Sunshine Skyway toll plaza in the northbound lanes of I-275 around 8:45 a.m.

The Sunshine Skyway was closed for the Skyway 10k race at the time of the crash.

Captain Drew Clark says both the FHP SUV and the BMW had front-end damage. The driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital. The trooper was being evaluated at the scene.

According to Captain Clark, crews were told the BMW was on fire before they got there and someone else put it out with a fire extinguisher.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.