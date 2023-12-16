Expand / Collapse search
WWE star Liv Morgan arrested for possession in Sumter County: Deputies

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sumter County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriffs Office article

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriffs Office

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Liv Morgan, a professional wrestler and actress, was arrested for possession on Thursday night after a traffic stop, according to officials.

Morgan was reportedly crossing over white and yellow lines of a county road when a Sumter County deputy stopped her. When the deputy approached the yellow Jeep Morgan was driving, the sheriff's office says there was a smell of marijuana.

According to the arrest report, the WWE star had a "small plastic bag containing marijuana" and a vape pen that held "an oil-like substance."

The oil-like substance turned out to be marijuana after it was tested, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say 29-year-old Morgan, who's real name is Gionna Daddio, was booked around 7:22 p.m.

She was charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of cannabis (20 grams or less), according to public records.

Officials say she was released just after 10 p.m. on a $3,000 bond. 

Her arraignment on the charges is set for Feb. 12, according to authorities.