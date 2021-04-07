WWE stars connect with Special Olympics athletes ahead of WrestleMania in Tampa

In the run-up to WrestleMania, stars of the WWE are out connecting with the community. Kalisto, Mojo, and Peyton Royce spent time with Special Olympics athletes Wednesday. It was tough to tell who was having more fun, the kids or the wrestlers.

"This is my favorite part of the job," said Royce. "We get to bring a smile to their face and donate $37,000 worth of equipment so that we can restore play. This fuels my soul, I absolutely love it," she said.

The Special Olympics received sports equipment and apparel donated by FOX Sports, WWE, and Good Sports. It’s part of the Restore Play Initiative to keep kids active and engaged in sports throughout the pandemic.

Special Olympian Nathan Jones from Plant City was thrilled. He is a huge WWE fan.

"I love the entertainment and the action. The promos are good too," said Jones.

The big show is this weekend, but they’re doing gratifying work ahead of the main event.

"You train hard so you can put yourself in a position to make a difference. When you come to an event like this, you can make a difference," Mojo shared.

The donated equipment comes at the right time. Special Olympics of Florida is starting competitions for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

