WWII veteran's 101st birthday celebrated by Florida law enforcement

Police officers, firefighters, and military servicemembers took part in a drive-by birthday celebration in St. Augustine celebrate the 101st birthday of World War II veteran Edward Eisele.

Footage from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shows a parade of vehicles passing Eisele as he sat waving and saluting them outside the Clyde E. Lassen Veterans Nursing ​Home.

The event took place May 22.

A similar event was held the previous year for Eisele’s 100th birthday, according to First Cost News. The news outlet reported Eisele had fought on the beaches Normandy and was awarded a Purple Heart.