Yard sign surprises keep spirits high despite stress of social distancing

article

With 'stay at home' orders canceling celebrations, a Tampa company is delivering some much-needed cheer with yard signs.

Tampa Yard Greetings makes and installs beautiful, colorful, delightful yard transformations to celebrate any special occasion, from birthdays and graduations to graduations and new babies.

They also have blank signs you can customize yourself.

The folks from Tampa Yard Greetings swoop in when no one is looking and turns customers' yards into a wonderland of well-wishes or, if you prefer, pink flamingoes. They leave the signs in place for 24 hours, up to one week.

Then, like magic, they're gone.

Advertisement

Anne Bloomquist, the CEO of Tampa Yard Greetings says the business has picked up significantly during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as more people miss out on life's big moments because they are taking measures to socially distance.

For more information, visit https://www.tampayardgreetings.com/.