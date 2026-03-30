Ybor City safety debate continues 5 months after deadly 7th Avenue crash; community group pushes for changes

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The Brief A community town hall in Tampa focused on preventing another deadly crash like the one that killed 4 people and injured 11 in Ybor City last November. Organizers are calling for charges against troopers involved in the high-speed pursuit and a memorial for victims. City leaders say some safety upgrades are underway, but closing 7th Avenue is not currently planned.



Nearly five months after a deadly high-speed pursuit ended in tragedy on Ybor City’s 7th Avenue, community members are continuing to push for answers — and action.

At a town hall Monday night, residents, advocates and victims’ families gathered to discuss how to prevent something similar from happening again.

The backstory:

The crash happened in November 2025, during a high-speed pursuit that ended along Ybor City’s busy entertainment district, killing four people and injuring 11 others near Bradley's on 7th.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Silas Sampson, was charged. The investigation into the pursuit itself remains active and is being led by the Florida Highway Patrol.

What they're saying:

The town hall, hosted by the Tampa Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression at the C. Blythe Andrews Library, centered on accountability and safety.

Organizers say they want law enforcement held responsible for their role in the chase.

"We’ve tried to take what community members say and condense that into an actionable plan for the city to implement," organizer Filip Freund said.

Some argue the pursuit escalated the situation unnecessarily.

"The Florida Highway Patrol escalated the situation by chasing him down," Freund said. "Had the police helicopter stayed on him rather than the police chase itself, it likely wouldn’t have gone into Ybor."

Family members of victims also spoke, including the cousin of Sherman Jones, Christy Turner, who expressed support for a permanent memorial in Ybor City.

"I think having something for the victims down in Ybor would be really nice," Turner said.

Dig deeper:

Community members discussed several ideas aimed at improving safety in the entertainment district, including:

Installing stronger barricades or barriers

Closing off parts of 7th Avenue to traffic at night

Creating a memorial for the victims in collaboration with their families

At a previous city-led listening session, Tampa officials said fully closing 7th Avenue is not part of current plans.

However, other safety improvements are in the works, including:

Repaving sections of 7th Avenue from Nebraska Avenue to Nuccio Parkway

Adding street parking designed to slow traffic

A new four-way stop

Speed limit reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph

Installation of bollards to separate eastbound and westbound traffic

Continuing brickwork on 7th Avenue to reduce vehicle speeds

City planners say these changes are intended to create a safer, slower-driving environment.

Tampa police told FOX 13 the agency welcomes community input and emphasized that public safety remains their top priority while the investigation continues.

FHP, the lead investigating agency on the incident, did not respond to requests for comment.

What's next:

Organizers say they plan to compile feedback from the town hall and present their recommendations to city leaders in the coming weeks.