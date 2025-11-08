4 killed when man crashes into crowd in Ybor City: Police

The Brief Tampa Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in busy Ybor City. TPD reports four pedestrians were killed and there are eleven other victims with serious injuries. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Dade City, has been arrested.



Four people were killed early Saturday morning when a man crashed into them in Ybor City, according to Tampa Police.

Eleven other people were injured.

What we know:

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaws says the events started around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning when officers spotted two vehicles racing near Hanna and Nebraska Avenues in Tampa. They proceeded westbound on Hillsborough Avenue.

One of the vehicles drove onto I-275 Southbound. TPD's air unit tracked it as it then exited downtown. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers joined the pursuit and followed it to Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue where they attempted a pit maneuver. The vehicle then proceeded down busy 7th Avenue. The driver, 22-year-old Silas Sampson, crashed into a group of pedestrians on 7th Avenue near 15th Street.

Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at a hospital. Chief Bercaw says 11 other people suffered injuries, some severe. All the victims are adults over the age of 20.

"This morning we had a tragic incident where at least four victims senselessly lost their lives and eleven others were injured as a result of a careless, reckless driver," Bercaw said.

Sampson was arrested and will be charged with vehicular homicide.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol says more charges are pending against Sampson.

Tampa police closed off 7th Avenue between 15th and 18th Streets as they investigated, but say they are working to reopen it.

