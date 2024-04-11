Ybor Harbor rezoning gets green light from Tampa City Council

Ybor Harbor is one step closer to a major facelift. A rezoning application for a new 33-acre, mixed-use, waterfront development was approved by Tampa City Council on Thursday night.

The sprawling plans would connect Channelside with Downtown Tampa and Ybor City -- and add more residential, hotel and office building space.

The project is an undertaking by Darryl Shaw, a prominent developer of big projects in the Bay Area.

"When we vision a thriving urban core, we envision multiple interconnected neighborhoods… Ybor harbor does that in a very thoughtful way. It is truly threading the needle," said Shaw on Thursday night.

The project will feature more than 4,750 new residential units with a commitment to allocate 10% of them towards affordable housing.

Although city council members voted to approve the zoning plans 7-0, a few members voiced concerns about public safety, including the need for a firehouse in the area.

"I want somewhere for a fire station to go… We as a council have tried to find a place for a fire station and your development is a reason we need one," said Councilmember Lynn Hurtak.

The Ybor Harbor project is still a long way from breaking ground, with a more detailed site plan to be approved again by the city council in the coming weeks.

