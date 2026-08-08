Back to school begins: When is the first day of school in Florida?
FLORIDA - Students across the region will return to public school classrooms next week as local districts launch the new academic year.
What we know:
10 public school districts start classes between Monday and Wednesday.
Citrus, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota County Public Schools open their doors on Monday.
Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Pinellas, and Polk County Public Schools begin classes on Tuesday. Pasco County Public Schools students head back on Thursday.
Citrus County Public Schools:
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Hardee County Public Schools:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Hernando County Public Schools:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Highlands County Public Schools:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Hillsborough County Public Schools:
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Manatee County Public Schools:
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Pasco County Public Schools:
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Pinellas County Public Schools:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Polk County Public Schools:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
View the full calendar here.
Sarasota County Public Schools:
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
View the full calendar here.