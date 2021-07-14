Yearlong child porn investigation leads to arrest of Pinellas Park man

article

A Pinellas Park resident is facing charges after child porn was found at his home, police said.

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Duane Baker was arrested. According to police, the investigation lasted a year before they obtained a search warrant for his residence on 80th Terrace.

Investigators said they found multiple images and videos "involving child sexual abuse material."

Baker was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

