YMCA offers free water safety lessons

All children, ages 3-12, can receive free water safety lessons at YMCA’s throughout the Tampa Bay area thanks to a $155,000 grant from the Florida Blue Foundation.

During the four-day ‘Safety Around Water’ course, certified instructors teach kids a set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

“During the safety around water lessons, we practice two skills. The jump, push, turn, grab and the swim float swim,” senior aquatics director Lauren Brun explained.

She added, “This is for the kids to learn what to do in case they unexpectedly fall into a body of water. This includes rolling onto their back to catch their breath and then swimming again towards safety. Or, if they were to fall in, they can push off the bottom and turn around and grab onto a wall or whatever they fell off of.”

According to Brun, the lessons are like a “crash course” and they want kids to learn all the safety skills they need if they fall into a body of water.

“It is so important for all of the kids in the community to learn how to swim,” Brun said. “In Florida, we are surrounded by water, whether it is a backyard pool, a pond, or a lake. So it is really important that we teach all the kids in our community those water safety skills and parents as well.”

YMCA membership is not required to participate. However, due to limited space, pre-registration is required.

