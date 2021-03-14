Yo-Yo Ma performs surprise concert at COVID-19 vaccination site

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed a free concert at a COVID-19 vaccination site Saturday at Berkshire Community College in western Massachusetts.

"Today at the #MyBCC vaccine clinic, folks waiting in the observation area were graced by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma!" the school posted on its Facebook page.

Berkshire Community College shared the footage, showing the cellist giving a mini-concert for those waiting for their vaccine shot.

Ma played Ave Maria and Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1.

He took a seat along the wall of the observation area and played for about 15 minutes, saying that he "wanted to give something back," Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle.

Ma had just received the second dose of his vaccine that same day, according to local reports.

"What a way to end the clinic," Hall said.

The quick concert came a year after Ma started posting recordings of himself using the hashtag #SongsOfComfort on social media.

"In these days of anxiety," he previously wrote on Twitter on March 13, 2020, "I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort."



Since then, he also has played surprise pop-up concerts for essential workers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37.4 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing more than 11% of the total population in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.