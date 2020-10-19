Yosemite bear shows off vocal prowess

A black bear recently gave an “a cappella” performance at Yosemite National Park.

Video of the bear shared on October 15 shows the black bear vocalizing while hanging out of a tree at the park.

Park officials said although vocalizations are rare to hear, black bears can produce a “surprisingly wide repertoire of sounds.”

“We’re not sure what prompted this unscheduled a cappella concert – the bear wasn’t apparently injured, threatened, or disturbed by other bears or humans at the time,” Yosemite National Park said.