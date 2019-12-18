Expand / Collapse search

You can grill up a complete Christmas dinner with supplies from this BBQ store

Charleys World
LAKELAND, Fla. - If you’re still searching for the right Christmas gift for a grillmaster in your life – Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply might be a good spot to search for a present.

The owner, Chad Ward, says there is enough equipment in his store to grill up a complete Christmas dinner, including: 

Herb Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Smoked Ham
Brussels Sprouts
Scalloped Potatoes
Cranberry, apple, pear crisp
Strawberry bread

LINK: You can find recipes on the Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply website.