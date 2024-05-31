Fire damages more than a dozen condos at Brandon complex

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County firefighters are investigating a two-alarm fire, damaging more than a dozen condos at a complex in Brandon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says multiple people called 911 around 2:30 p.m. on Friday reporting a fire on the roof of the Russellwood Condominiums located at 108 Clocktower Drive.

According to HCFR Lt. Danny Alvarez, the fire started on the roof while several workers were there. They were able to get down safely as the flames quickly spread.

Alvarez says crews arrived at the scene within three minutes, but the fast-moving fire took about 45 minutes to get under control.

A total of 16 units are damaged and not livable, according to Alvarez, with the fire itself damaging condos on the second floor while homes on the first floor suffered water damage. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

Rescuers were able to save a dog and a cat from the building while fighting the fire.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exposure. No other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

