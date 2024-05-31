Pasco County issues burn ban as dry weather continues

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pasco County is the latest in the Bay Area to implement a burn ban amid dry conditions.

The mandatory burn ban went into effect on Friday and will not expire until conditions improve.

Under the ban, residents in unincorporated areas of Pasco County are prohibited from setting or causing fires, including:

Open burning

Campfires/bonfires

Burning yard waste/garbage

Outdoor cooking in grills or smokers that can contain the fire, flame, and heat is allowed. However, Pasco County Fire Rescue encourages everyone to make sure the coals in the grill are put out after cooking.

READ: Prescribed burn briefly gets out of control near Upper Tampa Bay Park: Officials

Officials say simple things like tossing a lit cigarette into the grass, can easily ignite brush fires that can quickly spread out of control, which puts people in danger and can threaten homes and businesses.

Those who want to report a burn ban violation are asked to call the Pasco County Emergency Communications Center at 727-847-8102.

Highlands, Polk, and Sarasota counties already have burn bans in place.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter