Young giraffe enjoys the outdoors for the first time at Indianapolis Zoo

Spring will soon be in the air, and a young giraffe at the Indianapolis Zoo couldn’t contain his excitement.

The zoo recently shared a video of four-month-old Kendi running, bucking and splashing about in the great outdoors.

Zookeepers said the giraffe spent several hours exploring every area of his habitat along with the rest of the herd, which included his mom Kita and dad Majani.

Today, Kendi stands at seven-and-a-half feet tall, and will be several feet taller by his first birthday.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

