Young gold-medal runners get head start on success

A group of boys just got back from winning the gold in the 8-and-under four-by-one relay at the AAU Junior Olympics National Championship in Houston.

"It was awesome. It was, like, amazing. We got to be on the big stage," said Bryant Tisdale Jr. "Number one in the country."

"I felt amazing to be a national champion because I have never been a national champion before," offered runner Chael Williams.

They are part of Seeds of Promise Community Development Corporation, a non-profit whose mission is to mentor youth in the Tampa Bay area through education, entrepreneurship, and athletics.

"We're going to continue to strive to be great. You know, our motto is above the rest," said Bryant Tisdale Sr., co-founder of the program. "We're going to continue to build and bring people along, you know, parents and kids that want to be a part of something special."

Winning the event was not an easy one.

"It was hot and hard," Mason Bostick said.

For Jordan Cooney, it was a close race. "I saw the other team ahead and I thought we were going to beat us."

The team has bigger dreams for next year.

"We almost broke the world's record but next year in track we might break the world's record," added Williams.

The races are planting the seeds of success in the young minds. The kids are also learning entrepreneurship skills.

